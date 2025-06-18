PABSEC meeting participants set to visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Participants of the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) held in Baku will visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the PABSEC, Sahiba Gafarova, said at the 65th plenary session of the PABSEC held in Baku, Trend reports.

Gafarova stated that as part of the event, assembly participants will have the opportunity to see firsthand the devastating consequences of Armenia’s 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories.

At the same time, they will witness the large-scale restoration and improvement works being carried out in these territories.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Collaboration (BSEC) is a regional international entity dedicated to multilateral political and economic efforts that promote collaboration, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea area. Its roots date back to 25 June 1992, when Turkish President Turgut Özal and leaders from ten other nations convened in Istanbul to sign the Summit Declaration and the "Bosphorus Statement." The BSEC Headquarters, serving as the Permanent International Secretariat of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PERMIS), was founded in March 1994 in Istanbul.

