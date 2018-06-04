Norm Masters Club successfully moves towards its goals

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

At the end of 2017, Norm Masters Club set target to increase number of educational and motivational events that its members can benefit from.

The club began its first series of meetings in April 2018. Compared to previous meetings, this time, there was considerable increase in the number of masters participating in the event. Thus, from April 19 to 29, 2018, trainings were conducted for 1,000 masters in the field of construction in 7 different cities and districts of the republic - Baku, Guba, Gabala, Ganja, Mingachevir, Kurdamir and Masalli.

The masters watched with interest the traditional trainings, learned about innovations and addressed questions to Norm's professional technical support team.

Topics of the trainings covered fields such as cement production methods, clinker production process and equipment, mineral additives added to cement, special types of masonry, reinforced concrete and their properties, etc.

Master ambassadors were appointed for regions in order for more efficient organization of the club's activity and more intensive communication with masters as well as the club members were acquainted with the ambassadors.

At the end of the training, the masters mostly using Norm cement were awarded with special gifts and bonus cards, all the masters were presented encouraging gifts.

Norm Masters Club is a club that connects masters working in the field of construction. The club was established in December 2016. The purpose of the club’s creation is to develop knowledge and skills of masters working in construction. Use of the proper product by skilled master guarantees the quality of construction work.

