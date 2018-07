Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Today the second solar eclipse in 2018 has already begun .

The solar eclipse, which began at 05:48 Baku time, will end at 08:13, the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of ANAS told Trend.

It should be noted that this natural phenomenon will cover the basins of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, as well as the southern part of Australia and the Antarctic.

The next eclipse is expected on 11 August.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news