Azercell preserves its leading position in social media

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Azercell Telecom LLC, the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch the customer service system both in social networks and online mode, has once again proved its high level of services and professional manner of conduct in this field.

The first quarter of 2018, the official Facebook page of the company has been awarded "Socially Devoted" certificate by international organization "Socialbakers" in the nomination for the best Socially-oriented page. According to the research of analysts, Azercell responded to 100% of inquiries and requests on its page.

Notably, the total number of subscribers of the official Facebook page of Azercell exceeds 440,000 people and this figure is growing upwards. The company also did not leave its users’ and subscribers’ inquiries unanswered on Twitter, and results are once again ahead of the other mobile operators on these indicators. At present, the company has nearly 600,000 users on social networks, including Twitter and Instagram.

Azercell subscribers are able to get high quality service 24/7, using the resources of 6 different social networks. In addition to being the first to learn about new products, services and campaigns conducted by Azercell, subscriber contacting the company through social networks also receives a prompt answer to all questions via online operator.

“Socialbakers” (http://www.socialbakers.com) monitors social networks and serves thousands of customers in more than 75 countries around the world. The company grants certificates to those organizations that achieve exemplary high level of communication with users on social pages.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

