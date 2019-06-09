Second day of championships in acrobatic and artistic gymnastics kicks off in Baku

9 June 2019 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The second day of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic Gymnastics have started at the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The championships are held between June 8-9.

Today at the artistic gymnastics competitions gymnasts of the age categories "children" and "youngsters" will compete.

In acrobatic gymnastics competitions, gymnasts will demonstrate their exercises in the age categories "juniors", "pre-juniors", "children" and "youngsters", as part of men's and women's groups, mixed pairs, women's and men's pairs.

Winners in the "seniors", "youngsters", "pre-juniors", “juniors” and "children" age categories were announced as part of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic gymnastics on June 8.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.

