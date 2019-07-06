Bahraini, Australian culture monuments included in UNESCO World Heritage List (PHOTO)

6 July 2019 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Cultural monuments of Bahrain and Australia are added to the UNESCO World Heritage List at the 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

The chairman of the session, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev, said that seven nominees of five candidate files are inscribed on the World Heritage List. “New serious discussions await us,” he said.

During the meeting on July 6, the nomination of Dilmun mounds in Bahrain was discussed. After discussions, the nomination submitted by the country was included in the World Heritage List.

The chairman congratulated Bahrain and stated that after accepting this nomination, the number of monuments on the World Heritage List reached 1100.

The following discussions were on the Budj Bim cultural region in the southeast of Australia, that has four types of relief and6,600-year history. Hungary, China, Spain, Norway and Azerbaijan supported this nomination, which was eventually added into the list. The Australian delegation thanked everyone for supporting their nomination.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held till July 10, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North Korea says detained Australian student committed spying acts
World 14:23
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 5 July 17:26
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria ink program document on cultural co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 5 July 09:37
Australian student 'very happy' in Tokyo after North Korea detention
World 5 July 09:22
Regular session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee underway in Baku
Politics 4 July 18:45
Australia intends to increase trade with Iran
Economy 4 July 17:20
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 16:41
Regional Cuisine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Guba district
Business 16:39
Criminal case initiated after accident in Azerbaijani military unit
Society 15:45
Income of National Fund of Kazakhstan triples
Economy 15:25
Azerbaijan stops illegal fundraising in occupied territories
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:16
IMF hopes Georgia's economic indicators to remain in agreed parameters
Economy 14:58
Europe needs to find candidate to head IMF
Other News 14:55
Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys material, technical resources via tender
Tenders 14:53
Iranian Minister invites international experts to consult on reform consumption pattern
Iran 14:29