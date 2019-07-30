Reps of Azerbaijani State Migration Service detain over 180 migrants

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The representatives of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service detained 184 foreigners last week for violating migration rules, Trend reports on July 30 referring to the State Migration Service.

One of the foreigners was found during joint activities with the State Security Service.

Seven of the detainees were engaged in the activities differing from those indicated in the application, 15 people were engaged in illegal labour activities, three people were living at the address differing from the address indicated in the application and the rest 159 were illegally living in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news