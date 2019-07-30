Foreign specialists, divers involved in search operations of Azerbaijani crashed military aircraft (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Foreign specialists and professional divers, as well as modern underwater robots, have been involved in the search operations of the MiG-29 aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Forces, which crashed during a training flight on July 24, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

An appeal was made to the Turkish corresponding structures to involve additional forces to the operations. The specialists of these structures are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan soon.

At the same time, numerous ships, boats and aircraft of the Azerbaijani corresponding structures are involved in the broad search operations.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions since the moment of the aircraft crash up till now, the search operations are being intensively carried out under the leadership of a commission established upon the defense minister’s instruction.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

