Unexploded cannon shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district (PHOTO)

20 August 2019 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

An unexploded cannon shell was discovered in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district, the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action told Trend on Aug. 20.

The National Agency for Mine Action received the information about the cannon shell revealed in Kharami settlement of Fizuli district from the Crisis Management Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations at 20:42 (GMT+4) and from the "102" service of the Interior Ministry at 20:48 on Aug. 19.

Taking into account nighttime and the absence of the person who discovered the shell, the operative mobile special group of the agency and the employees of the Fizuli district police department were sent to the scene on August 20. They revealed that the settlement is located in Alkhanli village of the Fizuli district.

The settlement was cordoned off by police to ensure safety. Then, the specialists of the agency and employees of the Fizuli district police department thoroughly inspected the settlement. As a result, one 100-mm cannon shell (3BK-5M) was found, which was transported to the agency's center for neutralization.

After an area stretching 1,000 square meters around the shell was inspected, no dangerous objects and devices were found.

