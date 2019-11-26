Innovation at UNEC: Accelerated education, part-time learning model

26 November 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The next innovation applied at UNEC is establishment of a model of education on UNEC Accelerated Education (UAE) and Part-Time programs in the legislative framework.

According to the existing legislation of the Bologna principles widely used in world practice, the duration of the students' education is determined by their performance and the duration of the credits required to be collected in the individual curriculum.

UNEC Accelerated Education (UAE) and Part-Time Programs have been developed for a more systematic application of UNEC legislation. Joining the UAE form of study will give UNEC students the opportunity to graduate from their university faster than four years, to join the business world more quickly than other alumni, and to engage in academic activities more quickly.

Joining the Part-Time education model provides students with the right to work and study early in their careers in terms of material, marital status and personal choices. The development of systematic modeling of these programs at UNEC is of great importance in terms of the proper design of individual study schedules and clarification of the terms for applying to the programs.

