Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

A meeting has been held in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, dedicated to preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak announced by the World Health Organization and the Chinese government, spread in China’s Wuhan city and recorded in other parts of the world, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting, chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was attended by heads of the relevant government agencies.

Discussions on measures to prevent the epidemic from entering Azerbaijan were held at the meeting.

It was decided to carry out the following measures provided for such cases:

- transition to enhanced mode at border crossing points;

- mandatory thorough medical examination of all persons coming from China, in particular, epidemic zones, and taking them under control;

- preparation of a list of food products from the high-risk category through which the virus may spread and strengthening control over these products in food markets;

- creation of a hotline in health-care facilities;

- enlightening the population about the virus and methods of combating it;

- regular informing the population about the situation.

The population has been informed that there are enough medical supplies in Azerbaijan required in such cases.

Presently, there are no cases of infection with the mentioned virus in Azerbaijan. The situation regarding the population’s healthcare is under Azerbaijan’s full control and there are no grounds for concern.

A decision was made at the meeting to create a working group under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and with the participation of appropriate structures.

The WHO relevant recommendations are taken into account, close contact is maintained with the Azerbaijani embassy in China and the Chinese embassy in Azerbaijan within the ongoing measures.

The Azerbaijani embassy in China maintains constant contact with the Chinese state structures and the Azerbaijani citizens who are in China.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news