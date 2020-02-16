Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of individual tumbling program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The awarding ceremony for winners of the individual tumbling program at the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 16, Trend reports.

Among men, US gymnast Brown Kaden ranked first, while Australian gymnast Ethan Mcguinness ranked second and Russian gymnast Aleksandr Lisitsyn came in third.

The awards were presented to the winners by the Member of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Tatiana Shuyska, Olympic champion, the head of the sport department the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Mansurov and the coach of the Azerbaijani National Team in Tumbling Adil Huseynzada.

Among women, Russian gymnast Viktoriia Danilenko ranked first, while another Russian gymnast Irina Silicheva ranked second and US gymnast Tia Taylor came in third.

The awards were presented to the winners by the Member of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Christophe Lambert, Director of National Gymnastics Arena Magsud Farzullayev and Manager of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Mammadzada.

The AGF Trophy Cup is also traditionally awarded for the highest score. The winners of the AGF Trophy Cup were US' Hope Bravo and Russian Maksim Riabikov. The cup was presented by the Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzada.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. Azerbaijan is represented by gymnast Farid Mustafayev in the tumbling finals on Feb. 16.

The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.