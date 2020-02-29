Azerbaijan discloses number of people with symptoms of coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

Trend:

Symptoms of coronavirus have been revealed in two Azerbaijani citizens who returned from Iran, Trend reports on Feb. 29 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

These people have been placed in the infectious disease ward of the special regime of the hospital. They underwent medical treatment and the fact of infection with coronavirus was confirmed.

These people are undergoing medical treatment, their condition is stable.

The appropriate measures are being taken to find the people with whom these individuals contacted to reveal other cases of infection.

One of the infected Azerbaijani citizens (born on June 17, 1973) spent one day in Iran’s Tehran city and three days in Tabriz city.

Another infected Azerbaijani citizen (born on April 29, 1998) was transported to the hospital on February 26. He arrived in Azerbaijan from Gum city.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.



Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 55 countries.