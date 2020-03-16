Azerbaijan's Azerpost postal service suspends receiving international parcels (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Azerpost LLC postal service has suspended acceptance of international parcels in connection with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Gunel Gozalova, Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, told Trend.

The spokeswoman added that within the framework of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), air travel between several countries was limited and the planned flights were canceled.

“In this regard, delivery to the address of international postal parcels has become impossible. In view of the foregoing, acceptance of international postal parcels has been temporarily suspended in post offices, which subordinated to the Azerpost, and in Şəbəkə service centers since March 16,” Gozalova noted.

Azerpost LLC receives and sends international parcels only by air transport.