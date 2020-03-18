WHO thanks Azerbaijani government for serious efforts in combating COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18
Trend:
The World Health Organization (WHO) expresses its deep gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for serious efforts in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) at the national and international level, WHO office in Azerbaijan stated, Trend reports on March 18.
