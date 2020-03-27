Azercell called on Azerbaijanis to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, the country's mobile market leader, continues its initiatives aimed at supporting the Azerbaijani people during the tense global situation due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The company has distributed a new social video calling on our fellow citizens not to leave their homes, stay together, appreciate and take care of our relatives and friends.

Declaring its readiness to provide its subscribers with uninterrupted communication and digital services, Azercell asks all citizens to show firmness and solidarity for the sake of common well-being and overcome difficulties together #EvdəQalAzərbaycan #Birlikdə #Azercell