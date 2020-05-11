European Gymnastics President: I hope that pandemic leaves as fast as it spread, and we will be together soon

Society 11 May 2020 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
European Gymnastics President: I hope that pandemic leaves as fast as it spread, and we will be together soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

April was unfortunately overwhelmed with the COVID-19 pandemic as well, European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov said.

"Dear members of the Gymnastics family! Being in quarantine brought us new ways of working online and showing support to each other," Gayibov added.

"Yes, today, sport facilities are empty and all sport fans are missing the thrill of competitions," European Gymnastics president said. "But it does not prevent the Federations from supporting each other with positive videos posted and shared on social media. These videos are not only viewed in sports circles, but also stimulate all the people to move and stay active while they spend their time at home."

"Currently, we have nothing to do but to go through this situation and wait for this disease to drop out of our environment," Gayibov said.

"Meanwhile, we are conducting video conferences with the President’s Board and Executive Committee of European Gymnastics to see how to proceed further as we are aware that everybody is concerned about the future events in the post-pandemic period," European Gymnastics president said.

"We had scheduled 8 events for this year – European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG), Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG), Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG), Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline (TRA), TeamGym and the three Gymnastics for All Festivals EUROGYM, European Gym for Life Challenge and Golden Age Gym Festival," European Gymnastics president said.

"After communication with the Local Organising Committees and consequent deliberations, we have arrived at a decision to hold EUROGYM, European Gym for Life Challenge and Golden Age Gym Festival in 2021," Gayibov said.

"We also consider the option of postponement of the Trampoline Europeans till next year," European Gymnastics president said. "But we wish the Continental Championships in the 3 other Olympic Disciplines (MAG, WAG & RG) to be held at the end of 2020 since we have Europeans next year as well. If we would not be able to organise them this year, they will just be cancelled. Unfortunately, the Organisers of WAG (Paris / France) & TRA (Gothenburg / Sweden) events are no longer able to hold the postponed competitions and we are now searching for new prospective hosts."

"TeamGym is originally scheduled for October 2020 and we hope to leave it as it is," Gayibov said. "We hope we will have more certain information by the end of this month. Of course, the final schedule of our events, in many respects, depends on a number of circumstances like when the countries allow their athletes to train, airplanes resume their flights, the countries lift the lockdown etc."

"A number of key decisions were made at the Executive Committee Meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held via videoconference on April 9," European Gymnastics president said. "The decisions of rescheduling of the Olympic qualifying events to 2021 and the remaining in force of the 2017-2020 Codes of Points in all Gymnastics disciplines until the end 2021, the acknowledgement of Qualification results of the Baku Artistic Gymnastics World Cup as final results, the amendment of the age eligibility criteria in the Olympic Qualification rules will now help the Federations to plan the trainings of their National Teams and get ready for the post-pandemic events we are all looking forward to."

"The news of the gradual decrease in number of contaminated people in European countries, gives promises for a change for the better in the situation," Gayibov said. "I hope that this pandemic leaves as fast as it spread, and we will be together soon!"

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Obama slams Trump response to coronavirus as 'chaotic disaster'
Obama slams Trump response to coronavirus as 'chaotic disaster'
US provides Georgia with additional wheat stocks
US provides Georgia with additional wheat stocks
CDC allocates additional funds to support Georgia's response to COVID-19
CDC allocates additional funds to support Georgia's response to COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
12 insurance companies increased payments of insurance claims in Azerbaijan in March 2020 Economy 17:16
Housing rent prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 17:10
Agricultural complex for oilseeds processing launched in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan Business 17:06
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s interest expenses down Finance 17:01
Iran discloses value of Semnan province's exports, imports Business 16:33
Review of Azerbaijani insurance market for collections in March 2020 Economy 16:30
European Gymnastics President: I hope that pandemic leaves as fast as it spread, and we will be together soon Society 16:14
National Iranian Oil Company to put fuel oil on sale Oil&Gas 16:13
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s business loans up Finance 16:03
Deadline for capital increases of Kazakh microfinance organizations postponed Finance 16:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Business 15:49
Review of Azerbaijani energy sector for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15:47
Average cost of milk powder down in Georgia Business 15:43
Azerbaijan, WHO sign donor agreement Politics 15:30
Iran reveals production volumes of hydroelectric power stations Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses data on total liabilities for 1Q2020 Finance 15:13
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 15:12
11th victim of COVID-19 dies at age 81 in Georgia Georgia 15:09
EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17 Europe 15:08
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,683 people in past 24 hours Iran 15:08
Azerbaijan’s company producing agricultural products to enter new markets Business 15:07
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz opens tender to buy electric equipment, chemicals Tenders 15:07
Azerbaijan to increase saffron production Business 15:05
Iran's ex-bank official announces effective currency denomination period Finance 14:54
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to build new micro-district, following strong flood Construction 14:36
Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms Transport 14:15
Iran reveals volume of imported basic goods Business 14:04
Turkmenistan to reduce state budget expenditures Business 13:57
Over 150 Georgian citizens return home from Germany Transport 13:56
Turkmenistan to provide rural areas with broadband internet ICT 13:55
Uzbekistan, France pursue comprehensive development of bilateral relations Business 13:54
Iran to provide loans to guilds to compensate losses Business 13:46
Turkey's Trade Ministry reveals figures on export of grain, legumes Turkey 13:38
Georgia's Silk Road Group secures funds from IFU Finance 13:32
Iran's Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company sets production record Business 13:31
Uzbekistan expands multifaceted cooperation with Bangladesh Business 13:30
France's import of chemical products from Turkey down in April 2020 Turkey 13:28
Georgia to offer over 1 million ha of land to citizens Business 13:26
Indonesia reports 233 new coronavirus infections, 18 deaths Other News 13:20
How COVID-19 benefits digitalization in oil & gas sector? Oil&Gas 13:20
Azerbaijan reveals data on oil-gas operations for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 13:13
Covid-19 is heavily bearish for global LNG sector Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkey cuts number of commercial flights Turkey 12:53
2020 will mark nadir for global LNG prices Oil&Gas 12:53
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 4-7 Oil&Gas 12:39
Heydar Aliyev International Airport is recognized as best in the world in its category (PHOTO) Economy 12:34
Most popular transport for visiting Turkey named World 12:31
Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 11,000 mark Other News 12:31
Great Britain, UAE purchase cotton yarn from Turkmenistan Business 12:25
Turkey's chemical export to global markets shrinks Turkey 12:25
Kazakhstan reports 12 more coronavirus cases on May 11 Kazakhstan 12:18
Iran's naval exercise goes wrong: 19 servicemen reportedly killed Iran 12:17
Consolidated Contractors Company sees Uzbekistan as priority market spot Business 12:03
Iran's OPEX: Time to go digital, as opposed to traditional trade methods Oil&Gas 11:57
Georgia lifts entry and exit restrictions in Tbilisi Transport 11:54
Georgia's COVID-19 cases stand at 638 Georgia 11:50
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey in March 2020 shrinks Turkey 11:50
Italian company aims to start meat production in Uzbekistan Business 11:44
Kazakhstan cancels mandatory COVID-19 testing before flights Transport 11:23
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 11:22
Azebaijani insurers see drop in premiums collection for March 2020 Economy 11:21
Azerbaijan may insure local medical workers treating COVID-19 patients Society 11:20
Iran's Zanjan Province boosts issuing licenses for setting up enterprises Business 11:09
Turkish company gets license for domestic oil&gas exploration Turkey 11:04
Swiss humanitarian channel insufficient to meet Iran's needs? Iran 10:45
Iranian currency rates for May 11 Finance 10:28
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for May 11-17 Finance 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Azerbaijan's PASHA Insurance launches new campaign for health workers Economy 09:59
Iran to offer shares of railway projects on stock exchange Business 09:54
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:50
LafargeHolcim's deal to sell Philippines business collapses Other News 09:46
Iran's KGPC announces tender to buy heat exchanger Tenders 09:43
Iran to partially re-open schools Iran 09:41
Uzbekistan confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:36
EIB stands ready to help countries outside of EU against COVID-19 Finance 09:27
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 09:05
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 357 to 169,575 Europe 08:44
Iranian vessel involved in fatal incident: Report Iran 08:12
Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases amid new infections in Wuhan Other News 07:22
Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for business restarts under eased restrictions Other News 06:23
World's second-oldest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus World 05:19
5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 04:28
Death toll in fire at a hospice in Moscow region rises to 10 Russia 03:39
India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted in hospital after chest pain Other News 03:23
Another 56 patients with coronavirus die in Moscow Russia 02:03
Three U.N. peacekeepers killed in roadside bomb in northern Mali World 00:58
Brazilian Congress declares three-day mourning for COVID-19 victims World 10 May 23:56
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, British PM Johnson says Europe 10 May 23:03
UNIDO talks projects in Uzbekistan: investments, modernization, exports Finance 10 May 22:02
Moroccan authorities seize 3.5 tonnes of cannabis Arab World 10 May 21:27
Turkey reports 1 542 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 May 20:59
Qatar reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 22,520 in total Arab World 10 May 20:07
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 11 Oil&Gas 10 May 20:05
Coronavirus to hit Iran's foreign trade hard Society 10 May 19:59
Iran ready to explore mining materials in Middle East Business 10 May 19:59
Iran discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 10 May 19:45
Repairs starting at Iran's South Pars Gas Complex Oil&Gas 10 May 19:42
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees on the occasion of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary (FOTO) Politics 10 May 19:34
Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever Transport 10 May 18:56
All news