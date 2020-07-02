Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

The special quarantine regime is being extended in Azerbaijan and its coverage is being expanded to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and minimize the possible consequences, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The special quarantine regime will be extended from 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5 through 06:00 July 20.

It will cover Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron region, as well as Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki districts.