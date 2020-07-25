Azerbaijan confirms 535 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has recorded 321 new COVID-19 cases, 535 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up to now, 29,633 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 22,082 patients have recovered, and 408 people have died. Currently, 7,143 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,433 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 676,252 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.