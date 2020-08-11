Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 84 new COVID-19 cases, 214 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,731 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 30,856 patients have recovered, 495 people have died. Currently, 2,380 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,318 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 796,459 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.