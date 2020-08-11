Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 84 new COVID-19 cases, 214 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
To date, 33,731 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 30,856 patients have recovered, 495 people have died. Currently, 2,380 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
Over the past day, 6,318 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.
In general, 796,459 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.
Latest
Turkish Anadolu news agency publishes interview with Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova on Azerbaijani-Turkish relations
Azerbaijani president: Interest of foreign investors in oil and gas industry, in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas potential showing no sign of abating
Azerbaijani president: Just as we are returning to once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in same manner
President Ilham Aliyev: First gas and oil at Garabagh field should be produced in two years – at the end of 2022
Azerbaijani president: Then leadership of Azerbaijan – the PFPA-Musavat tandem – allowed for occupation of our lands