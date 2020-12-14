Azerbaijani wrestlers win silver, bronze medals in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani national team won silver and bronze medals in the individual competitions of the World Wrestling Cup in Serbia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Eldaniz Azizli, who competed in the 55 kg weight category, defeated a Serbian wrestler in just 1 minute 40 seconds in the first contest.

“In the next match, Azizli lost to a Russian wrestler, who eventually went to the finals. Azizli then settled for a bout with the Armenian wrestler, whom he defeated, receiving the right to wrestle for a bronze medal," said the federation.

In the decisive match, Azizli, who turned out to be stronger than his rival from Kyrgyzstan, took third place in the individual World Cup and captured a bronze medal.

“In the qualifying round, member of the Azerbaijani national team Islambek Dadov defeated the representative of Italy in just 29 seconds. Dadov, who then beat the Peruvian wrestler, reached the quarterfinals. At this stage, the Azerbaijani wrestler reached the semifinals, defeating the representative of Armenia. Dadov, who also defeated the Ukrainian wrestler, reached the finals," said the federation's message.

"In the final bout, Dadov captured a silver medal, defeating his rival from Russia by a small margin," said the mesage.