TABIB clarifies issue of selling medicines for COVID-19 infected persons (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB) has clarified the information on the sale of medical packages against the COVID-19, allegedly belonging to TABIB in pharmacies, the association’s press service told Trend on Dec.21.

"These packages don’t belong to TABIB. Our research revealed that these packages were sold in some pharmacies, and they were made upon the personal initiative of Avromed Company LLC," the press service said.

"However, while preparing the packages, the company’s depot workers made a mistake. During the packing process, an employee of the company mistakenly put flyers not of Avromed Company LLC, but TABIB flyers stored in the depot, into the package. The medicine packs were withdrawn immediately after the finding the problem."

"We want to remind again that TABIB is engaged in the inpatient treatment of COVID-19 infected persons at all hospitals of Azerbaijan (except for those ones in Baku city), provides medicines to people receiving treatment at home in Sumgayit city, Absheron and other districts of the country. At the same time, with the exception of Baku, polyclinics and ambulance services in these territories are under the control of TABIB," added the press service.