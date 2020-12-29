Azerbaijan developing state program for restoration of liberated territories - Minister of Finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

For the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, a special state program draft is being developed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

The minister delivered the speech at a meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Dec. 29, commenting on the proposals, opinions, and questions of the MPs,

During the discussion of the state budget, the MPs mainly put forward such proposals as allocating funds for the restoration of the liberated territories, increasing defense spending, and allocating additional funds to strengthen social protection, Sharifzade noted.

"At present, the special state program draft is being developed for restoration work in the liberated territories. After that, the financial scope of work, the issues of attracting financial resources from abroad, and other issues will be clarified," Sharifov said.