Azerbaijan confirms 503 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 18 January 2021 19:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 503 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 188 new COVID-19 cases, 503 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 227,391 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 215,771 of them have recovered, and 3,022 people have died. Currently, 8,598 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,399 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,321,591 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
AEOI issues statement in response to E3
AEOI issues statement in response to E3
Iran exports heavy water to several countries
Iran exports heavy water to several countries
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan names number of servicemen of Internal Troops of Interior Ministry who became martyrs Politics 19:43
New memorandum between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be discussed Politics 19:32
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alolar village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:14
Azerbaijan confirms 503 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 19:13
Gazprom reveals volume of gas imported by Georgia from Russia Oil&Gas 18:37
Share of nuts, fruits, citrus peels in Azerbaijan's total export increases Business 18:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 19 Oil&Gas 18:27
Azerbaijan starts vaccination against coronavirus (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 18:26
Turkish, Azerbaijani businessmen to carry out joint projects to revive Karabakh Politics 18:25
Uzbekistan eyes increasing share of national currency in sovereign bonds Finance 18:22
Roadmap for co-op on Lapis-Lazuli project signed Transport 18:13
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to improve banking infrastructure in regions during 2021 Finance 18:12
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer becomes largest importer in Russia Business 18:02
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 17:59
Georgia, Turkey discuss bilateral strategic partnership Business 17:57
Cargo turnover in Georgian ports decreases Transport 17:55
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:55
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories forms new economic reality Business 17:54
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 17:54
Volume of lending for Azerbaijani industrial and manufacturing sector increases Finance 17:45
Investments in field railroad infrastructure between Turkmenistan, Spain can be implemented Business 17:29
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:21
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:21
Property appropriated by Georgian MFOs as payment of debts on loans down Finance 17:21
Industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 17:16
Uzbekistan’s number of enterprises created in healthcare sector in 2020 revealed Uzbekistan 17:16
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of remittances up Finance 17:08
Uzbekistan plans to create wholesale electricity and gas market Oil&Gas 17:05
Azerbaijan to be one of first countries to see COVID-19 pandemic's end - agency's chairman (PHOTO) Society 17:03
Preparatory work under completion in Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO) Society 17:03
Significant number of currency exchange offices closes in Georgia Finance 17:02
2021 begins with victories, says President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan's export of beverages nearly halves Business 16:59
CISCO eyes to apply smart lighting model in Baku ICT 16:59
Let no-one think that they may have special privileges - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:57
War is over, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict consigned to history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:57
Everything in liberated lands must be done in planned manner - President Aliyev Politics 16:57
Main export-import data between Turkmenistan, Spain published Business 16:56
Amount of money saved in biotech field in Iran revealed Finance 16:49
Air Arabia airline company returning to Georgian market Transport 16:48
Restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:43
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev Politics 16:41
Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO) Society 16:40
Number of insignia awarded to Azerbaijan's transport workers in 2020 revealed Economy 16:39
Kazakhstan decreases export of crude petroleum oils to Romania Oil&Gas 16:38
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 billion investment in Indian solar power Europe 16:30
Revenues of Georgian air navigation service provider down Business 16:30
Sale transactions in Georgia's real-estate sector may drop in Jan.-Feb. 2021 Construction 16:24
President Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for two plants in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, inaugurates sheet glass factory (PHOTO) Politics 16:23
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages Israel 16:09
Georgia may receive Pfizer vaccine in 1Q2021 Georgia 16:03
Uzbekistan to receive Pfizer/Biotech vaccine against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:03
Iran’s Maskan Bank increases amount of loans issued in Zanjan Province Finance 15:57
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run Europe 15:57
COVID-19 vaccination may stabilize Azerbaijan's economy Business 15:57
Azerbaijan realizes most import operations via free convertible currency in 2020 Business 15:49
Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Nuclear Program 15:43
USB cable manufacturing launched in Georgia Business 15:22
Azerbaijan records slight growth in 2020 export cargo railway freight Transport 15:22
Iran expands manufacturing of equipment in oil sector Oil&Gas 15:21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Society 15:21
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 15:17
Iran expects increase of trade with Syria Business 15:03
Vaccination from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan being carried out voluntarily Society 15:02
Turkmengas opens again tender for gas turbine compressor maintenance Tenders 15:01
German economy at risk of 'sizeable setback' if curbs extended - Bundesbank Europe 14:59
Total passenger traffic by buses in Azerbaijan for 2020 disclosed Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan boosts production of main precious metals year-on-year Business 14:53
Turkmen garment factory releases annual production data Business 14:52
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's free trade zones announced Finance 14:51
Iranian parliament's investigation of stock exchange, energy exchange dragging on Business 14:40
Kazakhstan reports drastic annual surge in international reserves Finance 14:38
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) ICT 14:37
Turkmen cotton-spinning factory names volume of output for 2020 Business 14:37
Amazon to open two new hubs in Italy this year US 14:27
Uzbekistan to introduce voluntary accreditation for medical organizations Uzbekistan 14:23
Crypto currency mining in Iran requires transparency - local blockchain community Business 14:23
Kazakhstan sees increase in transporting cargo via internal waters Business 14:22
Companies based in Iran's Ardabil province ready to participate in restoration of Karabakh Construction 14:22
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 14:13
Uzbek currency rates for January 18 Finance 14:04
Devalued lari reduces microfinance market in Georgia Business 14:04
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission underway in Tehran Business 14:01
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13:58
New building of fire safety put into operation in Turkmenistan Construction 13:57
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 13:56
Kazakhstan may launch gas stove production in co-op with Uzbek manufacturer Business 13:55
Transactions on Uzbek stock exchange increase despite COVID-19 Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan sees decrease in mutual trade with Kyrgyzstan over 11M2020 Business 13:41
Import of products by air to Azerbaijan plunges in 2020 Transport 13:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy talks tax revenues to state budget for 2020 Finance 13:38
Steel production in Iran rising up Business 13:36
Azerbaijan reveals last year's export, import volumes Transport 13:35
Saudi Arabia will be able to reverse its1 mbd cut in April Oil&Gas 13:32
Global diesel demand to break above 2019 levels in September 2021 Oil&Gas 13:22
Vaccine from COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan - most safe and effective - health minister (PHOTO) Society 13:19
Iran unveils data on its gas extraction Finance 13:18
JP Morgan forecasts oil surplus in 1Q21, rapidly tightening markets thereafter Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan shows footage from Merdinli village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Society 13:17
Iran's rising inflation affects foreign currency rate - analyst Business 13:15
All news