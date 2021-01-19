Vaccine used in Azerbaijan also effective against new COVID-19 strain - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The mutated COVID-19 strain has not yet been detected in Azerbaijan, but if it is detected, additional measures will be taken, said Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli in an interview with "Khazar" TV channel, Trend reports.

Bayramli added that passing tests for COVID-19 by all persons arriving in the country significantly prevents the import of mutated strains into the country.

According to him, the vaccine currently used in the country is also effective against the new COVID-19 strain.

"Most of the vaccine manufacturers, after analyzing them, found that they are completely effective against the virus", said the chairman.

Ramin Bayramli noted that negotiations are currently underway with other manufacturers of vaccines, the supply of which to the country is possible if necessary.