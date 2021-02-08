Former president of Croatia, Polish prime minister, president of National Bank of Poland join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Trend:
Madame Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, President of Croatia 2015-2020 and Prof. Marek Belka, Prime Minister of Poland 2004-2005, President of the National Bank of Poland 2010-2016 joined Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports citing the Center.
As secretary-general of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov noted this makes Nizami Ganjavi International Center a major platform in Eastern Europe which brings together such unique world leaders to share their wisdom and experience
