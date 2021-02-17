Last finishing work at new 8 November station underway - Baku Metro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The last finishing works are underway at the third subway station ‘8 November’ of the Baku Metro's ‘purple’ line, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Spokesman for Baku Metro CJSC told Trend on Feb.17.

According to Mammadov, the infrastructure is currently being created at the new station.

"The work has been accelerated. Within the infrastructure’s creation there is carried out work on management, organization of traffic, installation and adjustment of engineering-technical structures and their testing,” he said.

“The station has a complicated, multilateral transport structure, and here should be established a chain link between many leading systems and mechanisms. At the moment, relevant work is continuing in this direction," added the spokesman.