Vaccines against COVID-19 arrive in Azerbaijan within COVAX initiative (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Another batch of vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Azerbaijan within COVAX initiative, Trend reports.

The plane with a batch of vaccines against COVID-19 has already landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

“Some 84,000 doses of AstraZeneca anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan,” Rosie Greaves, Chief Communications Officer of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said at the videoconference meeting with Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan Zaur Aliyev on March 30.

"Moreover, 218,790 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan within eight weeks," Greaves said.

In general, Azerbaijan plans to import 432,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, owned by AstraZeneca company, till late May.