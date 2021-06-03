Prospects for development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military co-op discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Second Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Corps General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on June 3, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, participating in the 13th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue.

First, the Turkish delegation visited the grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and laid flowers at his grave.

The guests also visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of those, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and at the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918.

Stressing that relations between the two countries are built on the basis of friendship and brotherhood, Zakir Hasanov said that Azerbaijan is expanding its cooperation with Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields to build up defense capability that is one of the main factors ensuring stability in the region.

Hasanov also expressed gratitude for the support of Turkey during the 44-day Second Nagorno-Karabakh war.

In turn, Bayraktaroglu congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war, expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished healing to the wounded.

Bayraktaroglu expressed satisfaction with friendly and fraternal relations, including the level of effective cooperation between the two countries. The guest expressed gratitude for organizing a regular meeting of the Azerbaijani and Turkish military delegations in Baku.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development and main areas of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation were discussed. The views on conducting joint military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, as well as other issues of interest, were exchanged.