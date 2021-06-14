Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 18:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 119 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,196 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,699 of them have recovered, and 4,955 people have died. Currently, 1,542 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,074 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,627,573 tests have been conducted so far.