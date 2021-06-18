Azerbaijan confirms 60 more COVID-19 cases, 148 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 60 new COVID-19 cases, 148 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,399 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,339 of them have recovered, and 4,961 people have died. Currently, 1,099 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,953 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,661,027 tests have been conducted so far.