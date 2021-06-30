Azerbaijan confirms 86 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 86 new COVID-19 cases, 26 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports on June 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,047 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,219 of them have recovered, and 4,974 people have died. Currently, 854 people are under treatment in special hospitals.