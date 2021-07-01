Azerbaijan developing tourism potential assessment concepts for Aghdam, Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Tourism potential assessment concepts are being developed for Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Fuzuli cities, Elgun Javadov, head of the regional tourism development sector of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference, Trend reports on July 1.

According to Javadov, currently, these concepts cover cities, and in the future, they will be aimed at assessing the tourism potential of the districts.