Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov (artistic gymnastics) will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.
The men's artistic gymnastics competition at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 24 to August 3. The participants will compete for medals in individual and team all-around, as well as in individual disciplines - in floor exercises, vault, exercises on a gymnastic horse, rings, parallel bars and a crossbar.
Today, July 24, qualifying competitions are taking place, and in the first half of the day two groups of gymnasts have already performed.
