Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Some 511 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 271 citizens, and the second one to 240 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,418,754 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,160,755 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,257,999 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.