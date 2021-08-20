Azerbaijani police to monitor shopping malls - Interior Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Azerbaijani police officers in uniforms and civil clothes will conduct checks in shopping facilities, Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
