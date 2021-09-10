Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10
Trend:
Some 62,584 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 10,Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,160 citizens, and the second one to 39,424 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 7,493,034 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,465,644 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,027,390 people - the second dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia should understand that occupation of neighboring countries will not achieve anything - Turkish FM
ADA University wraps-up Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus with Closing ceremony (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev awards famous Turkish scientist Aziz Sanjar with "Honorary Diploma of Azerbaijan's President"
Turkmenistan considers foreign experience in improving efficiency of transport, logistics operations