Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 62,584 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 10,Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,160 citizens, and the second one to 39,424 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,493,034 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,465,644 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,027,390 people - the second dose.