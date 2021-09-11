Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Some 64,520 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 11,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,286 citizens, and the second one to 41,234 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,557,554 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,488,930 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,068,624 people - the second dose.