The youngest inventor representing Azerbaijan at the “Teknofest” festival

A 9th grade student at the Modern Educational Complex Named in Honour of Heydar Aliyev, Imran Nasibov and STEAM teacher Alasgar Asadov represent Azerbaijan at "Teknofest 2021", one of the world's most important technology festivals, held in Turkey on September 21-26. TEKNOFEST is organized with the joint support of the Turkish Technology Foundation and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology.

“Way to Triumph” space station model which we present varies from other current models for numerous unique qualities. First of all it is distinct from other designs for its working principle. As it is seen in the picture the design is featured with modulus and in its initial form it consists of several different-sized round-shaped parts. Space station: It is made up of a main control module and telescopic-structured system. Additional sphere-shaped compartments are located inside on-another while sent to space. As the required height is gained the noted telescopic-structured mechanism starts working and evokes the station to work. In prospect additional modules can be integrated relevantly to the demand with no problem to the main system. The standard combining mechanism allows us to do it, the energy demand is met fully by the solar panels located on the main module and circular modules.

