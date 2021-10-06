Baku-Nakhchivan buses continue to pass through Iran - state service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

Trend:

Buses operating on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route continue to use the territory of Iran for travel, Spokesperson for the State Road Transport Service of Azerbaijan Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

In the last several days Iran, Azerbaijan's southern neighbor, started making certain unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, following baseless rumors. The rumors were later dismissed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

On Oct.5 several news reports said Iran has banned Azerbaijan's military planes to fly through its territory to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (part of Azerbaijan).

Following the report, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend that it started using the air space over the territory of Armenia since October 6 when performing its domestic Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flight. AZAL noted that this step demonstrates Azerbaijan's readiness to unblock transport communications in the region, which meets the interests of all border countries.