Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A number of studies indicate that the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of getting infected again, and also reduces development of complications for people over the age of 60, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of Azerbaijan’s Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told Trend on Oct.7.

"According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people over 65 years old six months after full vaccination, as well as for people over 18 years of age who have underlying medical conditions and live or work in high-risk infection risk conditions,” Garayeva said.

“As the UK's NHS reported, the third dose can be administered to citizens over 50, those at risk of people over the age of 16, and those living and working in high-risk infection conditions. In Israel the third dose of the vaccine is administered to citizens over 60 years old, and since August - over 12 years old," she noted.

Besides, according to the official, the maximum positive effect from administering of the third dose of the vaccine was recorded among people over the age of 65.

"WHO recommends a third dose for patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy and people at risk. The results of studies in Turkey, the United States and Canada have proven the effectiveness of the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," added Garayeva.