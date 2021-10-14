Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Some 33,441 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 12,763 citizens, and the second one to 20,678 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,106,934 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,929,657 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,177,277 people - the second dose.