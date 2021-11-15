Resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district dies in mine explosion (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 19:05)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
By Samir Ali - Trend:
A resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district died as a result of a mine explosion, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani interior ministry.
According to the message, the incident occurred on Nov. 15 at about 17:00 (GMT+4) in Tazakend village of Aghdam district.
While grazing cattle 40-year-old resident of the village Zaur Aghayev died as a result of a mine explosion.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Nakhchivan may join int’l transit projects in case of creation of land route with Azerbaijan – expert
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
All responsibility for current tension lies directly with military-political leadership of Armenia – MFA
It is necessary to hold unbiased investigation of Armenian terrorist attack in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti - expert
IBF forum in Baku to discuss crucial investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey - SMBDA's chief
Baku Higher Oil School hosts regular meeting of ‘Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan’ project (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's forces should be more involved in ensuring security of Lachin corridor - Russian analyst