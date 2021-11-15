Resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district dies in mine explosion (UPDATE)

Society 15 November 2021 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 19:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district died as a result of a mine explosion, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani interior ministry.

According to the message, the incident occurred on Nov. 15 at about 17:00 (GMT+4) in Tazakend village of Aghdam district.

While grazing cattle 40-year-old resident of the village Zaur Aghayev died as a result of a mine explosion.

Tags:
