US women’s team grabs gold in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The US women’s team won the gold medal in double mini-trampoline scoring 104.900 at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

The Russian team scoring 104.800 ranked second while Canada’s team scoring 102.400 ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.