Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Some 36,348 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 4,698 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 7,728 citizens received the second dose, while 23,922 - the third dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,328,843 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,055,303 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,532,579 people - the second dose, 740,961 people – the third dose.