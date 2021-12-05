Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Some 27,339 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,017 citizens, the second one to 4,363 citizens, the third one to 19,959.

Totally, up until now, 10,702,988 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,098,541 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,593,278 people - the second dose, 1,011,169 - the third dose.