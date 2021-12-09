Azerbaijan reveals number of victims as result of mine explosions on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has announced the number of citizens killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands (liberated from Armenian occupation) since November 10, 2020 [following the second Karabakh war] to date, Trend reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed.

Besides, 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity, added the prosecutor's office.