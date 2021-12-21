Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21
Trend:
Some 30,365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,758 citizens, the second one to 3,985 citizens, the third one to 22,622.
Totally, up until now, 11,097,316 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,144,676 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,645,903 people - the second dose, 1,306,737 people – the third dose.
