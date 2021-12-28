Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) Society 15:47
Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:40
Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city Society 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 28 Society 15:30
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi Politics 15:29
Azerbaijan unveils volume of wheat imported in 11M2021 Economy 15:29
Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA Other News 15:26
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of potato imports Uzbekistan 15:25
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in Russia’s St. Petersburg Politics 15:23
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 15:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021 ICT 15:16
Turkmen enterprise reveals bakery production volume Business 14:57
Georgia shares data on tangerine exports Georgia 14:45
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of liabilities unveiled Uzbekistan 14:41
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to hold general meeting of shareholders Finance 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021 Turkey 14:38
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 Russia 14:35
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of users of electronic services in real estate management Finance 14:28
Georgia’s hazelnuts exports keep growing Georgia 14:20
Iran should focus on petrochemical sales, instead of crude - Oil minister Oil&Gas 14:19
Tactical-special exercises held in Azerbaijani commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:19
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan? Politics 14:17
Turkey reveals number of companies with Iranian capital registered since beginning of 2021 Turkey 13:54
Georgia reveals top commodities imported from Turkey Georgia 13:49
Azerbaijani banks increase number of client accounts within 11M2021 Finance 13:48
Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna Nuclear Program 13:41
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 13:37
Iran increases capacity of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 13:35
New round of Vienna talks officially begins Nuclear Program 13:33
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission – ministry Georgia 12:44
Short-dated U.S. yields hit 22-month high on rates, recovery outlook US 12:36
Iran's Saipa Company boosts passenger car manufacturing Business 12:28
Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year Arab World 12:24
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Tenders 12:08
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 12:03
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 12:02
Iran Khordo Company’s passenger car manufacturing declines Business 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature Politics 11:50
Georgia shares top goods imported from China Georgia 11:49
Turkmen company to open logistics offices abroad Transport 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in St. Petersburg for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song Other News 11:44
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link Oil&Gas 11:37
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:36
Armenia leads by unemployment rates among countries of former USSR Armenia 11:34
Iran records surge in imports Business 11:24
Even Armenia clearly understands that Karabakh conflict ended - Russian expert Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan reports increase on lending to agriculture Finance 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 28 Georgia 11:18
Volume of oil products’ shipment via SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal revealed Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgia launches rural development program Georgia 10:54
Iran sees increase in non-oil exports Business 10:53
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products Economy 10:43
Turkmen enterprise announces tender for construction of fittings production line Tenders 10:42
Turkmen urea fertilizer plant shares production data Business 10:39
Azerbaijan reports increase in revenues from paid services Economy 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 28 Oil&Gas 10:04
Georgia sees decrease in consumer loans interest rate Georgia 10:04
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan's lending to construction sector surges for 11M2021 Finance 10:00
Growth of loan rates will be lower than inflation rate growth - Bank of Russia Russia 09:51
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 27 Uzbekistan 09:49
Uzbekistan to purchase more rolling stocks for its subway in 2022 Uzbekistan 09:35
Georgia to see inflation decrease in 2022 – Galt & Taggart Georgia 09:27
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:26
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 09:25
Oil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede Oil&Gas 09:23
Russia becomes main importer of Georgia’s persimmons Georgia 09:23
Uzbek Central Bank names leading banks in terms of volume of assets Uzbekistan 09:22
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported from Morocco via local ports Turkey 09:15
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Czech Republic for 11M2021 Economy 09:13
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of loans for industry, manufacturing sector in 11M2021 Finance 09:12
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported in 11M2021 Economy 09:11
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:11
Azerbaijan's cotton fiber export up Economy 09:10
Apartment prices in Iran’s Tehran soar Business 09:03
State Customs Committee unveils value of Azerbaijani oil exported to Thailand in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 09:03
External debt of Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 09:03
Georgia sees recovery in tourism revenues – TBC Capital Georgia 09:02
Ministry unveils volume of cargo from China transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:01
Azerbaijan notes decrease in problem loans over 11M2021 Finance 09:01
Russia’s Gazprombank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products Economy 08:42
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports Turkey 08:35
SOCAR to supply fuel to Georgia’s budget organizations in 2022 Georgia 08:34
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 08:33
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:29
Apple shuts stores in New York City amid raging COVID-19 infections Other News 08:04
Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 07:25
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Other News 06:44
U.S. administers 503.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 06:05
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week Arab World 05:20
Death toll rises to 20 from heavy rains in Brazil Other News 04:39
Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab Other News 04:01
U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time US 03:26
One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia Russia 02:44
UK coronavirus cases top 12 million Europe 02:09
All 36 OneWeb satellites went into target orbit after launch from Baikonur - Roscosmos Russia 01:30
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements US 00:48
Gas prices in Europe once again surpass $1,250 Oil&Gas 00:10
