Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on rumors about injured servicemen

Some social network users have reported that a group of Azerbaijani servicemen were allegedly injured in an avalanche, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry states that this news is false,” the message said. “The ministry also reported that military servicemen, namely, Sergeant Jeyhun Abdullayev and soldier Suleyman Hasanzade were slightly injured as a result of the loss of control of the military car at 17:40 (GMT+4) on Jan. 5. Both of them are safe.”

“We urge the media outlets not to spread the unconfirmed information,” the message said.